LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County teenager who was reported missing Friday was found safe Saturday afternoon, police say.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for 18-year-old Breanna Allen Frady, who was last seen at North Lincoln High School on Friday, February 15. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Frady also goes by Bre. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs 115 pounds.

Frady was last seen wearing light-colored American Eagle brand jeans, a red and white shirt and brown ankle boots. She is believed to be suffering from some sort of cognitive impairment and is listed as endangered.