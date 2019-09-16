LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager who didn't come home from work Sunday night.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Lindsey Rose Monteleone was reported missing after she didn't come home after leaving work at Papa John's in Denver Sunday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Papa John's shirt. Her car was also left at the Papa John's store, police said.

Monteleone is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs around 120 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair with purple dye.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.