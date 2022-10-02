Person of interest for missing Pageland woman expected to face judge

Investigators said Deidre Reid was last seen on Sept. 3 taking the father of one of her sons, Emanuel Bedford, to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte.

PAGELAND, S.C. — A person of interest involved in a missing Pageland woman's case is set to face a judge Thursday morning.

Investigators said Deidre Reid was last seen on Sept. 3 taking the father of one of her sons, Emanuel Bedford, to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte.

Bedford was later arrested in Georgia over a month after Reid's disappearance.

Reid's family said she was planning to meet her sister in Charlotte after taking Bedford to the bus station, but they never heard from her. Once 24 hours passed, which is the amount of time needed to file a police report, Reid's family contacted authorities.

"We were on it, didn't take us long," Avery said. "We knew right away ... It's one of those things where you have a gut feeling."

Reid's family said they feel that police didn't initially take Reid's case seriously and have therefore conducted their own investigation.

"We’ve taken multiple trips to Augusta, Atlanta. We’ve been following any kind of leads we’ve been getting," Avery said.

