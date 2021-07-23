23-year-old reported missing in Matthews, needs medication, police say

Police say 23 year-old Jaqawn Govens suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen in Matthews.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 23-year-old Jaqawn Govens by Matthews Police Department.

Govens is described as a Black male. He is approximately six foot, two inches, 210 pounds, with tattoos of the letter "P" and a city background on his right forearm, and a scar under his left eye.

Police say he was last seen walking westbound on Monroe Rd. from Matthews with the intention to go to McDonalds located at Monroe Road and Sardis Road North. It is unknown what clothes he was last wearing but he may be carrying a red and black Nike duffle bag.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Govens as he is believed to be suffering from a cognitive disorder and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information about Govens should call or contact 911 or Der Michalak at the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

