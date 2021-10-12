Gastonia police searching for woman who hasn't contacted family recently

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they say has not been in contact with her family since Sunday, Oct. 10.
The department shared a photo of 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin, saying she last spoke with her family around 2 p.m. that day. According to police, Baldwin's family has been unable to contact her since then. Her car was also found abandoned along the southbound lanes of I-85 near Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.
Officers believe Baldwin may have had contact with her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Charles Combs of Charlotte. The departments said they were thus far unable to locate him.
Baldwin stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair. Baldwin was last seen wearing a rose-colored blouse, blue jeans, and grey shoes.
Anyone who knows where she is should call 911 or 704-866-6702. Callers can remain anonymous.