Have you seen her? Gastonia woman reported missing

Charity Smoot left her home with an unknown person on April 15, Gastonia police say. She hasn't been seen since.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen leaving her home nearly two weeks ago.

Charity Smooth, 31, hasn't been seen since she got into a car with an unknown person on April 15, the Gastonia Police Department said. Smoot voluntarily got into the car at her home, investigators said.

Smooth is described as a Black female who is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen with long black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Charity Smoot is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-866-6939.

