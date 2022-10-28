Mooresville man arrested for 38-year-old cold case rape and attempted murder case

A "commercial genealogy DNA service" helped link James Frederick Wilson, now living in North Carolina, to the 1984 crime in Missouri.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday accused in a 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder, the Mooresville Police Department announced Friday.

James Frederick Wilson, 59, was arrested and charged with the 1984 crime that occurred in Columbia, Missouri, which is located between St. Louis and Kansas City.

Wilson is accused of abducting the victim and taking them, at knifepoint, to a dead-end road where he allegedly raped the victim, according to police. Wilson is then accused of attempting to kill the victim and dumping their body in a creek.

"The victim laid still in the creek until they were able to seek help," the Columbia Police Department said in a released statement.

The victim sustained serious life-threatening injuries and survived the attack, police said. At the hospital, medical personnel collected DNA evidence.

In 2020, the Columbia, Missouri police department utilized new DNA evidence technology to review evidence in the case. Utilizing a "commercial genealogy DNA service," Wilson was identified as a possible suspect, according to police.

Wilson, who was now living in the Charlotte suburb, had his DNA "covertly" obtained, according to law enforcement officials in North Carolina.

"The collected samples from the suspect matched DNA evidence recovered as part of the original investigation," according to the Mooresville Police Department.

On Thursday, police in Columbia went to the home of the victim to inform the victim that after almost 40 years an arrest had been made.