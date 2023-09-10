Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument defaced in Concord; city condemns

The monument remains covered and protected until cleaning and restoration is completed.

CONCORD, N.C. — Vandals spray painted the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. monument in Concord over the weekend, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of Cabarrus Avenue and Cascade Drive Northwest on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. where they found the monument vandalized.

The City’s Buildings and Grounds Department worked overnight Saturday to clean the monument. While crews were able to remove the paint from the polished granite surfaces, additional work is needed on the natural granite surfaces.

“The Martin Luther King Jr. Monument is a symbol of hope and justice, and the desecration of this cherished memorial has no place in our city,” Mayor Bill Dusch said in a statement. “The Concord Police Department is working to catch whoever is responsible and we implore anyone with information to contact police.”

The monument remains covered and protected until cleaning and restoration is completed.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

