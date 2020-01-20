FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police need help finding a mother and child who could be in danger.

Police responded to a reported home invasion and kidnapping on Tangerine Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators believe Jasmine Livermore and her 1-month-old son, Nathaniel Thomas, were kidnapped at gunpoint by 24-year-old Wani Thomas.

Police say Livermore was last seen wearing grey pants, a brown shirt, a camouflage jacket, and a gold bonnet on her head. Her baby has a birthmark on his left leg and was last seen wearing grey pants, a white tee-shirt, and white socks, wrapped in a blue blanket with white and grey circles.

The alleged abductor, Thomas, was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police tell WFMY News 2 an Amber Alert was requested but was not issued due to the Amber Alert criteria and current facts available.

"Despite being unable to have an Amber Alert issued, the child and the mother of the child are believed to be in danger and it is imperative they are located without delay," Fayetteville Police responded to WFMY News 2 in a tweet.

Police say if you know where they are, call 911 immediately.

