The South Carolina mother accused of lying about her baby's kidnapping is now being charged with her murder, officials say.

According to Chesterfield County jail, 19-year-old Breanna Lewis is charged with murder by child abuse. The Harlee's body was found back in May in a diaper box not far from her home.

Just in: Breanna Lewis, mother of baby Harlee who was recently found dead in Chesterfield woods, has been charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/8tDVA78Dtk — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) June 13, 2018

Related story: Candlelight vigil held for 11-month-old found dead in Chesterfield Co.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said Lewis was on suicide watch after her arrest. She was also charged with improper disposal of remains.

Breanna Lewis, submitted photo.

WCNC

Lewis faces up to 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC