Man found dead at park in Monroe, police say

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death at Dickerson Park in Monroe Sunday morning, police said.

MONROE, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot and killed and Monroe over the weekend, police said.

Monroe police were called to Dickerson Park a few minutes before 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a reported shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives have not released any suspect information in the case at this time and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active and detectives are following up on leads, according to Monroe police.

“We are appreciative of all of the community members who have provided information related to this homicide, and our detectives will continue to follow up and investigate any and all leads in this case,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “Our ultimate goal is not only to identify those involved but also to work with the Union County District Attorney’s office to ensure prosecution and conviction of those responsible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Haamid-Sumpter as we work to bring justice and closure to the family.”

Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. Witnesses may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. All calls are anonymous and a reward may be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.