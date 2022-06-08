2 suspects wanted after deadly shooting in Monroe

They are considered to be armed and dangerous, and Monroe Police are asking people to "use extreme caution."

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are looking for two suspects connected to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on East Green Street. When police arrived, they found Darius Threat with a fatal gunshot wound.

Monroe Police said during the investigation, determined Leon Allen Jr. and Deondre Leach were involved in the shooting. Warrants are being obtained for Allen for first-degree murder, police said, and warrants are being obtained for Leach for accessory after the fact.

They are considered armed and dangerous, and Monroe Police are asking people to "use extreme caution" if they come in contact with the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

