2 shot, 1 dead in Monroe incidents, police say

Police said a 23-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on Maurice Street in Monroe Monday evening. No arrests have been made.

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe, North Carolina are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening.

According to Monroe Police, officer were called to a reported shooting on Maurice Street a little after 6 p.m. When officers got to the area, they learned 23-year-old Terence James Russell had been rushed to Atrium Union in a personal vehicle after being shot multiple times. Russell was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were able to determine the shooting stemmed from a fight at the Monroe Crossing Mall a couple hours earlier.

A little while later, around 7 p.m., officers were called to another shooting on Icemorlee Street. Police learned that 20-year-old Cameron Jordan Dawkins was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening. Investigators said they believe Dawkins' shooting was retaliation for the Russell's killing.

Officers were then called to another report of shots being fired on English Street around 10 p.m. Officers were not able to find any evidence of a shooting and it's unclear if that call was connected to the earlier shootings.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.