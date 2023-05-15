Monroe man arrested for death of Wingate man

The shooting happened Saturday night in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Wingate man in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, officials announced Monday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a shooting on Hartland Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Upon arrival, authorities found Jordan Drake, of Wingate, North Carolina, had been injured. Drake succumbed to his injuries.

After the shooting, Mitchell Sykes, of Monroe, North Carolina, was arrested. He has been charged with one count of murder and another count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

As of Monday morning, Sykes remained in the Horry County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in court.

