Monroe man dies after being shot multiple times by coworker, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died when he was shot multiple times by a coworker in Monroe Wednesday night, police said.

According to Monroe Police, officers were called to Darnell Inc. on Airport Road around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers got to the warehouse, they found Christion Threatt dead after being shot. Officers found eight shell casings near his body.

Police allege that Threatt was working at his station when Kendrick Reid returned from his break and approached Threatt and pulled out a handgun and opened fire. Police have not determined a motive in the shooting. Threatt and Kendrick had only been working for Darnell for a few weeks through a staffing agency, police said.

Police said Reid left the scene but was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building. Reid was arrested in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. Chesterfield County deputies seized a gun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting during the arrest.

“Officers worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and following leads to locate the suspect. While we are happy to have the suspect in custody, we are disappointed that such a senseless act of violence was perpetrated, especially in a setting where innocent people could have been injured or even killed,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “In these trying times, we need to do better as a community to stop things like this from happening. We need to value life, look at what we can do to influence our community for the good, and not turn to violence.”