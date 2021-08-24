Man charged with murder of Monroe woman

Police say Lamont Dontae Parham shot and killed Desha Franklin on Aug. 8, 2021

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department says they've arrested and charged a man with the murder of a woman who was shot and killed earlier in August 2021.

Police say Lamont Dontae Parham was charged with murdering 25-year-old Desha Franklin and was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 23. He was arrested at a relative's home and is now in the Union County Jail. His charges include 1st-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm inside city limits. He is being held without bond.

Franklin was found shot along South Johnson Street near Maple Street on Aug. 8. She was flown to a Charlotte hospital for treatment before she passed away.

Her death has been lamented within the Monroe community as one of a handful of recent homicides that slammed the town. The youngest victim of the recent string of violent crimes was 13-year-old Loyalti Allah. She was killed in what police say was a drive-by shooting while she sat at a picnic table with friends. Four males were charged with her death.

Community groups have been banding together to curb violence in the city. The police department says after just eight months in 2021, six people have been killed. That's triple the total amount of homicides in 2020; police say then, two homicides were reported. The 2021 total also represents a five-year high, which was reached after Franklin's death.

The department and community leaders have looked at implementing different methods of outreach to youth as an effort to stop issues early. Some community members are taking a direct approach with talking to youth.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.