Deputy unhurt after shooting in Monroe, sheriff's office reports

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office says one of their own deputies was involved in a shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night.
According to initial details shared by the office on Twitter, the shooting happened at the Sunny Food Mart on Walkup Avenue. The deputy, who is on active duty with the sheriff's office, was unharmed according to the tweet.
In a follow-up tweet, the sheriff's office said a male subjecy shot during the incident was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Per standard protocol, the sheriff's office is requesting an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
