Deputy unhurt after shooting in Monroe, sheriff's office reports

The shooting happened at the Sunny Food Mart earlier Tuesday evening.

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office says one of their own deputies was involved in a shooting at a convenience store Tuesday night.

According to initial details shared by the office on Twitter, the shooting happened at the Sunny Food Mart on Walkup Avenue. The deputy, who is on active duty with the sheriff's office, was unharmed according to the tweet.

Numerous law enforcement officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting incident that took place earlier this evening at the Sunny Food mart in Monroe, NC (1800 Walkup Avenue). The law enforcement officer involved is an active UCSO deputy and is un-injured. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) March 16, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the sheriff's office said a male subjecy shot during the incident was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Per standard protocol, the sheriff's office is requesting an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.