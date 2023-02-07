3 in custody after man found dead at Monroe hotel

Three juveniles are in jail on charges connected to the killing of an 18-year-old at the Red Roof Inn in Monroe on July 1, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three juvenile suspects were arrested this week in connection with a deadly shooting at a hotel in Monroe earlier this month, police said.

Monroe police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Roosevelt Boulevard, just off U.S. 74, a little before midnight on July 1. When officers got to the hotel, they found 18-year-old Anthony Delts dead after he'd been shot.

Detectives identified three suspects in the case. All three of the suspects are under 18, and one of them was arrested shortly after police arrived. Monroe detective announced Wednesday that all three suspects are now in custody.

Investigators have not identified the suspects at this time due to their age.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. Witnesses may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. All calls are anonymous.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.