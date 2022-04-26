Monroe PD searching for murder suspect

The department said Billy Rashawn Barrino should be considered armed and dangerous.

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to a murder investigation from over the weekend.

According to a release from the department, Billy Rashawn Barrino, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting on Jaleel Nivens on Saturday, April 23, in the 1200 block of Boyte Street in Monroe.

The department said Barrino is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barrino can call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.

Media Release Update 1st Degree Murder Warrants have now been issued for the Murder of Jaleel Takeem Nivens that... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

