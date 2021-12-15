Monroe Police searching for shooting suspects

Police said two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in a shooting investigation.

Police believe the suspects were involved in a shooting at Monroe Discount Beverage on Morgan Mill Road. According to police, two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier this evening at approximately 5:05PM a shooting occurred between several individuals at Monroe Discount Beverage... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Police said they are looking for three suspects along with a 2005 red Toyota Corolla.

If anyone has any information please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

