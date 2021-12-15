Monroe Police searching for shooting suspects

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in a shooting investigation.
Police believe the suspects were involved in a shooting at Monroe Discount Beverage on Morgan Mill Road. According to police, two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said they are looking for three suspects along with a 2005 red Toyota Corolla.
If anyone has any information please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
