Restaurant found selling alcohol without permit in Monroe, police say

Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet had its alcohol license revoked in June, according to state records. A member of the restaurant's owner group was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — A man was arrested after investigators discovered a restaurant was selling liquor without a valid permit.

The Monroe Police Department says they were called to investigate Los Paisanos Mexican Buffet on Skyway Drive after fights with severe injuries were reported in the parking lot and multiple crashes happened involving drunk drivers after they left the restaurant. The timeline of these incidents was not given by police.

A North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) investigation revealed the restaurant was selling alcohol without a permit, according to Monroe police.

Officers seized around $10,000 worth of liquor and $2,500 worth of malt beverages that were being sold at the restaurant.

Rafael Morales Castillo was charged with possession and sale of alcoholic beverages without a permit. Morales Castillo is listed as a member of the restaurant's ownership group on North Carolina's business registration site and is the main official listed on the restaurant's ABC board registration.

The restaurant had its alcohol license canceled on June 1, according to ABC. The reasoning behind this decision is unclear.