Monroe vehicle pursuit ends after UCSO deputy intervenes

MONROE, N.C. — Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office assisted the Monroe Police Department in apprehending a suspect following a vehicle pursuit Wednesday.

The suspect, now identified as Salama Horne of Bessemer City, was driving her Chevrolet sedan at 90 mph or greater in an effort to elude police.

During the pursuit with police, authorities said she "recklessly drove" her vehicle into eastbound lanes of Monroe Expressway while heading west, and continued speeding while driving toward oncoming traffic and narrowing avoiding collisions.

After being on the expressway for roughly five miles, police said she drove onto the on-ramp at Unionville-Indian Trail Road. At this point, a UCSO deputy monitoring the chase was driving nearby and noticed Horne was attempting to cross the expressway bridge to reenter oncoming traffic on the Monroe Expressway.

The deputy used his patrol vehicle to strike the side of the suspect's vehicle, ending the pursuit. Horne was taken into custody and then taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries and tested for impairment. The UCSO deputy involved in the collision was not injured and didn't receive any medical treatment.

“I am thankful for the combined efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved with the arrest of this suspect," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. "Our deputy chose to risk his own health and well-being in order to ensure the safety of the general public. I am thankful that he is not hurt and I am proud that he is part of the Union County Sheriff’s Office."

After Horne was released from the hospital, she was taken to the Union County Jail, where she was charged with numerous offenses including felony flee to elude and driving while impaired. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

