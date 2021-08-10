Homicide suspect in custody nearly two months after shooting at Charlotte lounge, police say

Cordero Audrey is accused of killing a man at Mooney's Lounge in June 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a man accused of killing another man at a lounge in June is now in custody.

On June 12, 34-year-old Horace McCorey was shot at Mooney's Lounge along North Graham Street around 4 a.m. He was taken to a fire station along West 28th Street nearby, where he was initially treated by firefighters. McCorey was then taken to a hospital, where he later passed away.

The suspect police were looking for was 33-year-old Cordero Emanuel Ardrey. CMPD at the time said he was believed to be armed and dangerous, issuing a murder warrant against him.

In a news release sent on August 10, 2021, CMPD announced that Ardrey was arrested without incident, and was found with help from the FBI and the United States Secret Service. He has since been interviewed by detectives and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While Ardrey is in custody, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Additionally, anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be left online or by calling 704-334-1600.

