Person killed in Mooresville police shooting

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville early Monday morning, police said.

According to Mooresville Police, officers were responding to a domestic incident on Heritage Place. A Mooresville Police spokesperson said the situation escalated and an officer fired their weapon, killing the suspect.

Detectives have not identified the person who was killed at this time but did say it was not an officer. The officer who fired their weapon has not been identified.

The State Bureau of Inestigation (SBI) was called to the scene and will assist with the investigation, which is standard procedure for police shootings.

