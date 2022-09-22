Mooresville High School raises security for home football games after bomb threat

The changes come after a bomb threat was made at Mooresville High School this week.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville High School announced new security measures for home football games after a bomb threat was made at the school earlier this week.

Mooresville High was among five schools evacuated this week for bomb threats. Cox Mill and Northwest Cabarrus were evacuated multiple times this week due to threats, Cabarrus County officials said.

The Mooresville Graded School District posted the new protocols on Facebook, saying the changes were made to create a "better and safer atmosphere" for fans attending games at Joe Popp Stadium.

"We regret these protocols need to be put in place, and ask for your understanding," the district wrote.

All elementary, intermediate and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Students will not be allowed entrance without a supervising adult. Any elementary, intermediate and middle school students who are caught without an adult are subject to removal from the stadium and their parent or guardian will be contacted to pick them up.

No bags will be allowed inside the stadium except diaper bags and large medical bags. Clear stadium bags will be permitted, and all bags are subject to being searched before entrance.

Mooresville High School will use walk-through metal detectors at all entrances for football games. If the detector goes off during someone's pass-through, law enforcement will investigate what triggered the detector.

Fans are encouraged to use the online ticketing system and download tickets in advance. This will get more people through the gates faster. Click here for information about ordering tickets for Mooresville football.

Fans will not be allowed to stand outside the fence to watch the game.

