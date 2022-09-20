Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats, Cabarrus County officials say

Four schools in Cabarrus County, as well as Mooresville High School, were evacuated Tuesday morning after receiving threats, officials said.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Mooresville High School dismissed students early and multiple schools in Cabarrus County were evacuated due to bomb threats made against the campuses Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a message to parents, Mooresville High School officials confirmed the building was evacuated due to a call phone conveying a threat against the school. Mooresville Graded School District planned to start dismissing students starting at 10:30 a.m. Law enforcement officers are at the school to ensure the building is safe for students and staff.

"Due to the length of time it will take law enforcement to ensure the building is safe for students, we have made the decision to dismiss students for Mooresville High School," a message to parents says.

Multiple schools in Cabarrus County also reported receiving similar threats. Cabarrus County Schools said threats were made at Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High, Northwest Cabarrus High and Jay M. Robinson High schools. All students and staff are being evacuated from those buildings out of an abundance of caution, according to Cabarrus County Schools.

"Our resources are currently being used to protect our students and our schools," Cabarrus County Schools said in a message to parents. "Please understand our top priority is your child's safety."

Students can be picked up at Edgemoor Park by the tennis courts. Students who take the bus will ride home as normal, according to Mooresville High School. No students will be allowed back inside the building until the all-clear is given by police.

"No student is allowed re-entry into the building until it is cleared which may take several hours as student safety is our top priority so if your student drives to school, they may not have access to their keys and will need an alternate means of transportation home," school leaders said.

