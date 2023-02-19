Officials investigating 'intentional' fire at vacant Mooresville home

Six suspects are believed to be responsible for setting fire to a vacant home.

MOORESBORO, N.C. — Mooresville Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a house fire that early investigations determined was set intentionally, officials say.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 around 8:30 p.m., Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a vacant single-story house on Brawley School Road.

Moorseville Fire was able to control the fire in a few hours and the Fire Marshall's Office started an investigation. After the investigation showed that the fire was started on purpose, the Mooresville Police Department was brought in to assist.

The police have identified 6 people responsible for setting the fire.

This investigation is ongoing. WCNC Charlotte will provide updates and new information arrives.

