Mooresville man charged after shooting driver in the face on I-77

Mark Wayne Baucom is facing charges after deputies said he shot another driver in the face on I-77 in Mooresville Monday night.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville man is facing charges after Iredell County deputies said he shot another driver in the face along Interstate 77 in Mooresville Monday night.

Mark Wayne Baucom was arrested at a Shell gas station off Langtree Road (Exit 31) on I-77 in Mooresville after Iredell County deputies found a man who had been shot on the side of the interstate. Deputies said a minor was also in the car at the time of the shooting. Investigators said both vehicles were on the side of the highway when the shooting started.

Iredell County authorities said the victim was taken to a Charlotte trauma center for treatment after being stabilized by paramedics at the scene. Investigators told WCNC Charlotte they aren't sure if the shooting was a road rage incident or not.

Deputies were given a report that Baucom's vehicle was at a gas station off Exit 31. When another deputy got to the store, he found Baucom and his vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies found a Glock 9mm pistol inside the vehicle along with several shell casings.

After interviewing multiple witnesses in the area, deputies were able to obtain warrants against Baucom for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle. Baucom was taken to the Iredell County jail where he was given a $250,000 bond.

Iredell County deputies said additional charges may be issued pending the outcome of the investigation.

