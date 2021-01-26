Mooresville man arrested on charges involving sex acts with a minor

According to deputies, a report was filed on Jan. 21 in reference to suspected sexual activity between a substitute parent and a minor.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested on eight charges involving sex with a minor, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports.

During the investigation, deputies said it was determined 57-year-old Timothy Allan Braddock was the suspect. Witnesses were located and interviewed during the investigation.

Based on all evidence gathered, arrest warrants were served on Braddock for eight counts of felony sex act by a substitute parent/custodian.

Deputies report Braddock was arrested on Friday, Jan. 22 by deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the warrants. Braddock then appeared before Magistrate M. Nethken who issued a $150,000 secured bond.