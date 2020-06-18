Mooresville man charged with exploitation of a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested after deputies said he was in possession of child pornography.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a tip about a person possibly having child pornography in May. At that time, the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into the tip and obtained search warrants against Cody Allen Wright.
Detectives gathered evidence that led them to file charges against Wright, 21, for the exploitation of a minor. Wright was charged with 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 18.