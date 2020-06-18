Mooresville man charged with exploitation of a minor

Cody Allen Wright is facing 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to deputies.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested after deputies said he was in possession of child pornography.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a tip about a person possibly having child pornography in May. At that time, the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into the tip and obtained search warrants against Cody Allen Wright.