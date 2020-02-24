IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville man is in serious condition after he was shot in a road rage incident Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 700 block of Cornelius Road a little before noon in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Brian Keith Ludwick suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen.

Witnesses told deputies the shooting stemmed from a road rage situation involving Ludwick. Deputies say Ludwick was driving on Fern Hill Road in a Ford Explorer when he passed a slower moving car, who began tailgating Ludwick's SUV.

The suspect followed Ludwick onto Perth Road, and then onto Judas Road. When Ludwick stopped at the intersection of Judas and Cornelius roads, deputies said the suspect threw something at his SUV. Ludwick followed the suspect onto Cornelius Road before they pulled into a driveway.

RELATED: 'It's not worth it' | Is there a cure for road rage? Anger management class reveals why people are mad

RELATED: She changed lanes on I-85. The driver behind her pulled out a gun.

When Ludwick got out of his SUV, deputies say the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot him before speeding away onto Judas Road. The suspect's vehicle was described as a newer model "Nissan Sentra" styled car. The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and slight facial hair.

Ludwick was rushed to Atrium Health for emergency surgery. He is in serious condition, according to police. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180.