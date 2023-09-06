State troopers identify teenagers killed in wreck stemming from police chase

Two teenagers were killed in crash during a pursuit that started when officers attempted to stop one of them for speeding, Mooresville police said.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were killed in a crash that stemmed from a police chase in Mooresville Thursday night, state troopers said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 801 near Back Creek Church Road just outside Mooresville a few minutes before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Mooresville Police Department said officers clocked a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck doing 75 mph in a 45 mph zone on Oakridge Farm Highway around 10:30 p.m. Police allege that the driver, identified as 18-year-old Austin Ryan Davis, refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over and tried to speed away.

Mooresville police say dashcam footage shows beverage cans being thrown from the truck on Highway 801. The officers felt the driver was a danger to himself and the public and continued their pursuit into Rowan County.

Davis lost control of the truck on Back Creek Church Road. State troopers said the truck went off the right side of the road, flipped over and crashed into a utility pole. Davis and the passenger in the truck, 16-year-old Aiden Daniel Humphries, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mooresville officers found multiple alcoholic beverage cans inside the truck. Investigators say those cans matched the ones that were thrown from the truck when the pursuit began. Investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and has requested assistance from Alcohol Law Enforcement.