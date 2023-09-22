Mooresville PD's cheeky Facebook post about shoe thief goes viral

"We appreciate your dedication to the brand, and want you to know you’ve missed out on earning some serious Kohl's Cash," the post reads.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man is wanted by police after detectives said he stole 17 pairs of Nike shoes from a Kohl's store in Mooresville, detectives said.

The Mooresville Police Department posted a "missed connection" titled "Kohl's Cash" on its Facebook page describing the suspect's appearance and his alleged crimes. The post, which reads like something you'd find on Craigslist, claims the man stole 17 pairs of Nike shoes from the Mooresville Kohl's and alleges he's hit up several other Charlotte-area Kohl's locations to the tune of $11,000 in merchandise.

"With that sassy look you gave the security camera, we know you were feeling good," the post reads.

The post later identifies the man as 29-year-old Alex Gerardo Pavon from Charlotte and says he drives a gold and silver sedan.

MISSED CONNECTIONS - Kohls Cash Your love for shoes caught our eye on September 14, 2023 when you perused the... Posted by Mooresville Police Department on Thursday, September 21, 2023

"We'd love the chance to meet and see if your leg tattoos or the art on your hand (the cross with nails and the wing) coordinate with any of the sneakers," the post continues. "If your shopping journeys bring you back in our jurisdiction, just know we are big shoe fans, and we WILL pursue you to learn your style secrets."

The comments are exactly what you'd expect, and several people said the suspect has a striking resemblance to an NFL superstar.

"Looks like Patrick Mahomes from Wish," Zach Price wrote."

Other commenters commented on the nature of the post, saying the social media manager deserves a raise for the witty text. The suspect remains on the loose but detectives in Mooresville are awaiting their connection.