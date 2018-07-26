The Mooresville Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of firing a gun at a Circle K Saturday evening.

According to police, an arrest warrant was obtained for 31-year-old Gercobe Arnell McClain, Jr., of Davidson. The charges include two counts of assault With a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of injury to personal property.

Police report McClain is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McClain is asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or Mooresville-South Iredell Crimestoppers at 704-658-9056

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC