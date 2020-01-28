GASTONIA, N.C. — Prosecutors announced plans to file more charges against a Gaston County youth pastor who's accused of illegal sex acts with children.

Nicholas Martin served as an associate pastor at North Belmont Church of God prior to his October arrest.

During a Tuesday morning court hearing, Martin's attorney, Michael Neece, asked a judge to lower Martin's $1.01 million bond to $25,000.



In response, Assistant District Attorney Debbie Gulledge revealed since Martin's initial arrest, another victim has come forward. Investigators still plan to interview at least one more victim in the case.



Judge David Phillips ordered Martin's bond kept at $1.01 million while he reviews the case.

He said if Martin made his bond, he must wear a GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victims.

According to arrest warrants, Martin exposed his private parts on public property at the North Belmont Church of God. It's unclear when this particular incident happened, but it's probable that it happened on or around October 7, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

