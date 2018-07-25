RALEIGH, N.C. -- Following two concealed camera incidents across the Carolinas, surveillance experts are warning people how to detect hidden cameras.

NBC affiliate WRAL reports a Wake County man faces a felony charge after putting a hidden camera inside a woman’s house, according to an arrest warrant.

Brian Keith Fisher, 39, was charged Monday with secret peeping. He was being held in the Wake County jail under a $5,000 bond.

Fisher installed a Mini-HD spy camera with a motion detector in the woman's room sometime between the beginning of April and the end of June, according to the warrant.

Fisher works for Home Depot, according to authorities, but there was no word on how he gained access to the woman's home.

In South Carolina, NBC affiliate WMBF-TV reports a 15-year-old boy was charged with voyeurism after taping a cell phone to the ceiling of a shower and watching a woman in the bathroom, according to a Horry County police report.

When the female victim noticed a phone taped to the ceiling when she looked up while taking a shower, police say she took a photo of where the phone was located, then took the phone down.

The victim said there was an app where the suspect could watch her.

Officers said when they talked with the teen, he told them he taped the phone to the ceiling to listen to music while in the shower, not to watch the woman. He also claimed he didn't find the victim attractive and so wasn't watching her in the shower.

Police confiscated the teen's three cell phones.

The 15-year-old was arrested and put in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Skip Graham, proprietor of Spy Tech Surveillance & Security Equipment in Belmont, said the business is frequently requested to do “sweeps” for hidden cameras and surveillance equipment.

Graham said cameras have only gotten smaller over the years and harder to detect.

“They’re more prevalent now I think than ever before,” Graham said. “We’ve seen them grow from huge boxes for cameras down to the size of a match head.”

He said if someone suspects they are being watched by a hidden camera, the best thing to do is to perform a physical search of the property to look for spots a device may be concealed. He adds that smoke detectors are one of the common places he’s seen cameras hidden.

“It can be in anything,” Graham said. “When you see how small they are, you can say well gee, this could be in a pencil.”

Beyond the physical search, Graham said there are tools a person can buy or have a professional use to detect a signal or heat emission coming from a camera in a hidden away spot. Some range from less than $100 to hundreds of dollars.

Graham demonstrated three different tools to detect hidden cameras: a wand-type tool that beeps when it comes close to a camera, a FLIR system that connects to a phone and detects thermal imaging, and a kit that detects a signal coming from a camera circuit board.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC