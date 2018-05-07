MORGANTON, N.C. -- A Morganton man is accused of setting his mobile home on fire with his five kids still inside the home, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Floyd Tate is accused of pouring gasoline in a mobile home, locking himself and his five kids inside the house and then setting it on fire.

When deputies arrived, the mobile home was not on fire and the caller and the suspect were outside.

When the deputy made entry into the home, he smelled a strong odor of gasoline and removed the five children ages 5-12, out of the mobile home.

The investigation revealed that Tate poured gasoline into the mobile home and lit it.

Floyd Elmer Tate was arrested and taken to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with arson, communicating threats and child abuse.

Tate was transported the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility and held on a $100,000 secured

bond. His first court appearance was set for July 5th, in NC District Court, Morganton.

