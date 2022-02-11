Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020

George Allison, 65, will spend at least 12 years in prison after being convicted of killing Brandon Adams, 49, in December 2020.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020.

On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.

According to court records, Allison shot Adams with a shotgun on Dec. 13, 2020 around 9 p.m. at Allison's home on Skyland Drive in Morganton. Authorities said the two had been friends for almost 20 years before the incident took place.

Adams's girlfriend was at Allison's home at the time of the shooting. She said that Allison grabbed the shotgun from a bedroom and pointed it at Adams.

According to testimony, Allison counted down to zero multiple times before firing a shot at Adams in the chest. The gunshot wound led to Adams's death.

Allison initially told officials he did not intend to shoot Adams and thought the gun's safety feature was on. He later testified that he did "what he had to do," at the trial, though.

Adams's girlfriend stated that he was not aggressive toward anyone while at Allison's home.

Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Allison after the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder and held without bond.

Allison's trial began on Oct. 24 and concluded on Oct. 28. Allison will serve his prison sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

