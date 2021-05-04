Do you recognize him? Man wanted for shooting & killing homeless person's dog

Police said the suspect approached a homeless man outside Jerry's Neighborhood Store in Morganton before shooting and killing the man's dog.

MORGANTON, N.C. — Police in Morganton, North Carolina, are asking for the public's help finding a man accused of shooting a person's dog earlier this month.

According to Morganton Public Safety, the incident happened at Jerry's Neighborhood Store on East Meeting Street a little before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. Police said the suspect approached a homeless man and shot his dog, named DJ, killing it.

The suspect then got into a Cadillac sedan and drove away from the store. The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark-colored shorts and a cap. The vehicle left the store in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time and police have not released any further information. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Burke County Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

