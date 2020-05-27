Mother, boyfriend charged after 4-year-old dies from suspected child abuse in Rock Hill

Officers responded to the scene and found a 4-year-old child dead inside the home.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on homicide and child abuse charges following the death of a 4-year-old in Rock Hill.

Late Tuesday evening, Rock Hill Police met with York County Sheriff’s Deputies and were advised of a possible child fatality in Rock Hill.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 4-year-old child dead inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged the child’s mother 23-year-old Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen and mother’s boyfriend 26-year-old Audrevious Jarrell Williams, 26, with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

