CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord mother has been arrested and charged after her 3 month old child died as a result of co-sleeping, police announced Thursday.

Kayla Joy Mitchell, 23, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Felony Child Abuse.

Officers with the Concord Police Department arrived to the home on April 4, it was announced Thursday. It was later determined the child died as a result of asphyxiation, officials said.

Authorities said Mitchell had been the focus of investigations by the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services.

The mother is accused of co-sleeping with the child. Co-sleeping is defined as sleeping in the same bed or close by in the same room with one's child.

There are about 3,500 sleep-related deaths among U.S. babies each year, including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), accidental suffocation, and deaths from unknown causes, according to a 2018 statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Unfortunately, too many babies in this country are lost to sleep-related deaths that might be prevented,” said then-CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald. “We must do more to ensure every family knows the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations – babies should sleep on their backs, without any toys or soft bedding, and in their own crib. Parents are encouraged to share a room with the baby, but not the same bed. These strategies will help reduce the risk and protect our babies from harm.”

