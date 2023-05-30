Court officials said the two children were found in the room across from where the fire started and the cause of the fire was a lighter on a mattress.

Editor's Note: The video attached is a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera footage that was released showing the house on fire on Glenside Drive.

New details were unveiled in court Wednesday after a mother of one of two small children who were killed in a house fire in Greensboro had been charged with murder and child abuse.

Noelle Marie Cervantes, 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse after her 3-year-old son, Cash Whitaker, was killed along with 2-year-old Landon Dennis, in a house fire on Glenside Drive on March 16.

Court officials said the children were found in the room across from where the fire started and that the cause of the fire was a lighter on a mattress.

During court proceedings, it was also revealed that Cervantes had said she was on the phone in the bathroom at the time of the fire and came out to find the fire and children and tried to save them.

It was eventually determined that Cervantes was not in the home at the time of the fire, according to court officials.

The District Attorney's office said ring doorbell footage shows Noelle trying to get the children to come to her from inside the home during the fire while she was outside.

Cervantes was appointed a public defender in this case who asked for a reduction of the bond.

The judge said that Cervantes is a threat to the community, her bond was set to remain the same at $1,000,000 and she was ordered to have electronic monitoring if bond is made.

Cervantes' next court date is July 6th.

