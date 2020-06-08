Mother & 7-year-old daughter shot during domestic dispute

Lincoln County authorities found the mother and daughter near each other inside the home with gunshot wounds to the back.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a domestic dispute that left a mother and her daughter shot on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the home in Lincolnton, they found 33-year-old Taylor Whitaker lying on the floor of the kitchen with several gunshot wounds to her back. A 7-year-old girl was found nearby with a single gunshot wound in her back. Both were transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Deputies say the suspect ran into the woods behind the house before they arrived on scene. As they began searching the wooded area off Horesehoe Lake Road, they heard someone calling for help.

Authorities found 27-year-old Paul Eric Lamkin at the bottom of a quarry and say he had fallen from a 50-foot cliff while running away. He suffered a head injury and several other injuries, according to deputies.

Warrants have been issued charging Lamkin with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Those warrants will be served when Lamkin is released from the hospital.