COVINGTON, Ga. — A devastated family from Covington is searching for justice after a 29-year-old new mother was shot to death sitting next to her infant.

Alex Davis was killed near middle Georgia back in October, and the GBI just increased the reward for information in the case.

"She was the heart of our family and is the heart of our family. She was the light that you always needed in your world," said older sister, Leah Davis.

Leah called her little sister Alex every day... and she usually picked up on the farm, with her horses.

"She was a barrel racer, a horse trainer, she worked with special needs children," Leah said.

She added that Alex always wanted to have kids of her own and that having her son Wyatt last March was the happiest day of her life.

"Her true true passion was being Wyatt's mommy. And that's where she thrived," Leah continued.

Alex was with Wyatt when she was shot and killed in October in the parking lot of a Baptist church in Musella, in-between Roberta and Barnsville in middle Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted a flyer asking anyone with information to come forward - but they have not identified any suspects.

"You shot and killed a mother who was sitting next to her child. I don't know how anyone in the world would be able to lay down at night knowing that they did that," Leah said, adding that her family has been devastated since her sister's murder.

"We all take turns having a bad day. Every day is a bad day. My dad cries every single night," she continued.

Now, Leah is hoping that someone will finally come forward.

"I 100% know that they will catch the people. I have felt that in my bones, in my gut since the moment this happened. I knew that the people or the person who did this to my sister is going to be found," she said.

The GBI told 11Alive this is an active investigation and there's a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.