The mother is accused of using her son's social media account and threatening a witness not to testify in the double murder trial that would begin just days later.

SUMTER, S.C. — The mother of a man who is now on trial for a double murder in Sumter County has been arrested and accused of attempting to intimidate a witness.

Investigators said that on Oct. 7, Tanikka Carnetta Graves, who is the mother of Armonie Freeman, used her son's social media account to intimidate a witness in the case.

Investigators said that Graves pretended to be her son and sent a threat suggesting that the witness not testify in the trial that would begin just days later - on Monday.

"This action caused great fear and intimidate, influencing that witness to not want to testify for fear of harm," the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared on Saturday.

“No one should feel threatened when there’s an opportunity to do the right thing," Sheriff Anthony Dennis added. "When incidents like this occur, we want citizens to come forward so that persons can be held accountable for interfering with the judicial system.”

Graves could now face a sentence of up to ten years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Meanwhile, her son is now facing charges in the 2019 deaths of 22-year-old Michael Sigler, Jr and 19-year-old Christopher Antonio Thompson who were walking down the road in the Cherryvale community when someone pulled alongside them and opened fire.

Sigler and Thompson were taken to the hospital but died of their injuries.

Investigators eventually made three arrests in the case with Freeman's coming on Nov. 13, 2019.