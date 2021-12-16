'Just to meet him was to love him' | Mother seeks answers after her son was killed

On Sept. 20, 2021, someone shot and killed 14-year-old Wilson. Now, his mother is sharing details of his life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mother is still searching for answers, months after someone shot and killed her 14-year-old son, Basil Wilson. He died in September.

His mother, Jessica Brewer, is sharing more about her son's life.

On September 20, 2021, Greensboro Police said someone shot and killed 14-year-old Wilson. It was near Randolph Avenue.

Brewer said her son asked her if he could stay after school to play basketball. She never expected it would be the last time she would talk to her son.

"Just to meet him was to love him, he made you laugh, he just was that guy," Brewer said.

Brewer and her son Wilson moved to Greensboro last October, in hopes of having a safer and better life for them.

"We relocated from Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia, Brewer said. "We came here to actually change for the better. He's 14, so I didn't want to have him in the streets or people peer pressuring things like that."

Brewer said her son was excited to start his freshman year at Dudley High School.

"I drove him to school every day and picked him up," Brewer said. "So the one day that he asked to stay after school, and then this happened."

It was the day Brewer received a call no parent ever wants to get.

"Today is day 86 and it's still so hard to believe that my only kid is gone," Brewer said. "Every day I get up and I'm so angry, but I'm so happy because I'm a day closer to him."

This will be her first holiday season without her son and best friend. As she tries to heal, she hopes someone will come forward with answers.

"When you look at this story, I don't want you guys to look at it or feel sorry for me," Brewer said. "I want you to feel sorry for my kid whose life was stolen. I want you to empathize, and put yourself in my shoes."

Brewer is starting a foundation in honor of her son. It is called Boy Sil Foundation.