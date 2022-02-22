"It was so hard for me," Anderson said. "I said, 'You're too young. You've got too much ahead of you. It's not fair to you. You didn't do anything wrong.'"

KATY, Texas — The mother of a Katy ISD student who died after being stabbed during an after-school fight is speaking out.

Her son was a junior with plans to go to college. However, she's now planning his funeral.

"They told me, they said, you know, 'Mom, he's in his last minutes of his life and the best thing for you to do is just for you to go in there and hold his hand before he passes away,'" Marlin Anderson said. "'Tell him that you love him so he would know this before he passed.' And I just touched his hand."

That's the last memory Anderson has with her son 17-year-old Marlon Robinson.

"It was so hard for me," Anderson said. "I said, 'You're too young. You've got too much ahead of you. It's not fair to you. You didn't do anything wrong.'"

Robinson was an honor roll student. He was stabbed four times during a fight at a Katy park on Valentine's Day. He spent the next week fighting for his own life.

"I told him I love him ... I love him," Anderson said. "I said, 'Please don't leave me.'"

Anderson said she's going to miss his smile the most.

"He was my baby," Anderson said. "His touch. He was so sweet to me."

As this mother grieves, the investigation into what happened is ongoing. One person is in custody and has been charged with murder.

"I think about, like, why him at the age of 17?" Anderson said. "I just don't understand it."