Motorcyclist dead, 2 injured in Richland County hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for the driver of a 2005 Ford Econoline van. The driver left the scene on foot.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are on the lookout for the driver of a Ford Econoline van after authorities say they crossed the centerline and killed a motorcyclist on a Richland County road late Friday night.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Percival Road near Melton Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe two motorcycles were heading west on Percival Road when the Ford Econoline van crossed the centerline and hit them head-on.

As a result of the crash, one motorcyclist on a 2004 Harley Davidson was killed and two others on a 2016 Harley Davidson were sent to Prisma Health Richland for their injuries.

Currently, troopers and members of the agency's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are continuing their investigation into the crash and attempting to identify the suspect driver who left the scene on foot.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol hasn't identified the deceased victim or the conditions of the injured riders.