23-year-old seriously injured in Mount Holly hit and run

Police are searching for the driver who struck Devin Valentine Friday night and then drove off.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The Mount Holly Police Department released a description of a vehicle Monday believed to have collided with a 23-year-old Friday before the driver fled the scene.

Investigators are seeking the driver of a silver Jeep Liberty Limited believed to have been manufactured between 2005 and 2007. The unknown driver of the vehicle is accused of striking Devin Valentine near the intersection of West Charlotte Avenue (Highway 27 West) and West Central Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

"The Jeep Liberty will have front driver side damage and missing the front driver side fender flare," police said in a released statement. "The vehicle was last seen heading west toward Stanley."

Valentine is hospitalized and on life support, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page posted by his family.

"Pray as hard as you can for this 23 year old man as he is fighting for his life due to the careless acts of someone who thought it was okay to keep driving after hitting a human being rather than possibly saving him from the tragedy of life support," the campaign page says.

Family members say Valentine suffered a tear to the heart, a fractured pelvis and internal bleeding on the brain. Doctors also plan to test to see if he has any brain damage too.

“He’s now on life support so it’s a waiting game at this point to see if he can come out of it," sister Kristina Valentine said.

Family and friends are hopefully the driver responsible will turn themselves in.

"All we want is for them to come forward, " close friend Hannah Haymaker said. "This is such a harsh thing that they’ve done. If they would have stayed at the scene with Devin it could have changed everything.”