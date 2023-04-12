Surveillance video shows suspect vandalizing Mount Holly Worship Center

Police are saying the suspect damaged property and used ethnic intimidation.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mount Holly Police Department is searching for the people responsible for the vandalization of a cross at Cornerstone Family Worship Center.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at 12:13 a.m. at the church on Rankin Avenue.

Surveillance video captured shows the suspect using a saw to cut, and push down the 20-foot wooden cross on the property.

The suspect then ran back to a car out of frame, where a voice can be heard before the car drives away.

Police are saying this crime is damage to property and the use of ethnic intimidation.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact Officer Helton at the Mount Holly Police Department, at 704-827-4343.

